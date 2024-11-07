Santiago Ponzinibbio Returns to Face Carlston Harris at UFC Vegas 101 in January

Santiago Ponzinibbio is set to face off with Carlston Harris at UFC Vegas 101 in January. Both veterans looks to get back in the win column as Ponzinibbio is coming off of back to back losses while Harris also suffered a loss in his most recent fight.

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris: matchup

Santiago Ponzinibbio is aiming for his first win since 2022 when he defeated Alex Morono via KO. His last two matchups he suffered a KO defeat to Kevin Holland at UFC 287 and a split decision loss to Muslim Salikhov at UFC Fight Night in Denver.

Carlston Harris is also aiming for his first victory since 2023 when he defeated Jeremiah Wells via submission at UFC Fight Night in Nashville. His most recent fight was a KO loss to Khaos Williams this year at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Harris has faced some good competition as he previously faced future title contender Shavkat Rahkmonov.

Veterans look to get back on track

Both of the veterans look to get back in the win column as the welterweights are coming off some tough defeats. Ponzinibbio sports a record of 30-8 while Harris has a record of 19-6. There is only a one-year age gap for the fighters as Ponzinibbio, 38, is a year older than the 37-year-old Harris.

‘The Argentine Dagger’ has hopes of extending his UFC career with a big win over Harris and avoiding going on a three-fight skid. Harris looks to shake off his last loss and once again get his name back in the win column.