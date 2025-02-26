Sami Zayn in the world title match at WrestleMania: why not?

Sami Zayn is set to face Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match at the Elimination Chamber this weekend – and we can understand why many would prefer to see that feud be dragged out to WrestleMania.

Alas, sometimes, there’s a bigger plan in place. While the bout itself is likely going to be an absolute barnburner in Toronto, in front of their own Canadian people, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have different trajectories ahead of them. For Owens, it feels almost certain at this point that we’re going to see Randy Orton return and set up a showdown between the two of them in Las Vegas.

On the flip side of that, you’ve got Sami Zayn. Some feel like Karrion Kross is the direction that WWE is heading in for him, likely as a result of their many backstage interactions. Again, while that makes sense, and we think Kross is more than deserving of a position like that, Sami has worked too hard over the last few years to not be considered for an even bigger moment.

Sami Zayn fighting for the WHC?

What’s the one thing Sami Zayn hasn’t done? Win a main roster world title. Who is involved in the world heavyweight championship match at WrestleMania this year? Gunther and Jey Uso. If Sami was thrown into the mix, it feels like that’d solve a lot of problems people have with regards to Gunther/Uso and why it feels “repetitive”.

Firstly, the triple threat dynamic would almost certainly increase the quality of the match itself. Secondly, Zayn has history with both of these men. Between his love-hate relationship with Jey and ending Gunther’s IC title reign at WrestleMania 40, there are so many great stories to be told here.

Triple H knows what’s best for business and even at this point in his career, putting Sami in a world title match at WrestleMania feels like a no brainer. Now, it’s just a case of pulling the trigger.