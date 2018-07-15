Sage Northcutt Obliterates Zak Ottow After Shaky Start

Sage Northcutt put Zak Ottow to sleep

The co-main event featured a welterweight clash between Northcutt and Ottow. The two competed inside CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

It didn’t take long for Ottow to drop Northcutt. Northcutt landed an upkick. Ottow tried moving to side control. Ottow went for a guillotine, but settled for staying in top control. Northcutt went for an armbar. Ottow avoided danger. Northcutt was able to return to his feet. He swarmed Ottow with a combination. He tried locking in a guillotine. Northcutt mounted Ottow and landed some punches as the horn sounded.

Ottow got a takedown early in the second stanza. Northcutt got back to his feet and landed a knee to the body followed by a combination upstairs. Ottow went for the takedown, but settled for pushing his opponent against the fence. Northcutt landed a combination on the break. He dropped Ottow with a left hand. He rained down some hammersfists and Ottow was out.

Final Result: Sage Northcutt def. Zak Ottow via KO (strikes) – R2, 3:13