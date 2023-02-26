Ryan Spann vs. Nikita Krylov rebooked for UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili on March 11

The canceled fight between top 10 ranked UFC light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann is set to be rebooked for next month.

Last night during the broadcast of UFC Vegas 70, it was announced that the main event of the evening would be canceled. Krylov was forced out of the fight after suffering an illness and even after receiving treatments and fluids, was still too unwell to compete.

This instead left middleweights Brendan Allen and Andre Muniz to take center stage and serve as a three-round main event.

Ryan Spann reacts to canceled fight

An obvious blow to all parties, an emotional Spann would speak to media just ten minutes after finding out the unfortunate news.

“The plan was to go back to work Monday either way, so I guess that’s were going to have to do,” said Spann. “The disappointment comes from me not getting to show off some of the shit that we’ve been doing”

My team…. They invested a lot of time into me,” an emotional Spann said. “I just wanted to be able to pay them back with a beautiful performance.”

While Spann said that he was unsure what the next step would be, it has been reported that Spann and Krylov would be rebooked for March 11. With a win, both men would seriously bolster their claims for a title shot, especially with the division being as wide-open as it is.

Krylov is currently ranked No.6 and is on a two-fight win streak over Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir. As for Spann, the No. 8 205er’, he has his own two-fight run with first-round victories over Dominick Reyes and Ion Cutelaba.

How do you see Ryan Spann Vs. Nikita Krylov going?