Highlights: Ryan Spann Destroys Antonio Rogerio Nogueira In Brazil

Jon Fuentes
Ryan Spann just pulled off a huge knockout to close out the UFC 237 preliminary card on ESPN.

Spann came into Brazil and took out local legend Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in heavyweight action. Spann put together a beautiful combination in the first round that rendered Nogueira unconscious. “Superman” now extends his undefeated streak to six with the win.

As for the Brazilian, he has dropped two of his last four. At 42-years-old, fans now begin to wonder how much longer “Minotouro” has left before he finally hangs up the gloves for good.

Check out the finish here:

