Highlights: Ryan Spann Destroys Antonio Rogerio Nogueira In Brazil

Ryan Spann just pulled off a huge knockout to close out the UFC 237 preliminary card on ESPN.

Spann came into Brazil and took out local legend Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in heavyweight action. Spann put together a beautiful combination in the first round that rendered Nogueira unconscious. “Superman” now extends his undefeated streak to six with the win.

As for the Brazilian, he has dropped two of his last four. At 42-years-old, fans now begin to wonder how much longer “Minotouro” has left before he finally hangs up the gloves for good.

Check out the finish here:

SUPERMAN!!@Superman_Spann silences the Rio crowd and puts Lil Nog away in round 1! #UFC237 pic.twitter.com/KjiqceRpD0 — UFC (@ufc) May 12, 2019

Make sure to follow along with LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC 237 throughout the night.