Ryan Garcia Challenges Jake Paul: I’d Give the Fans What They Want and Knock Him Out

ByTimothy Wheaton
King’ Ryan Garcia has challenged the YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul to a match and is certain he can knock him out in the ring.

The American-Mexican boxer Ryan Garcia was a promising up-and-comer with a tremendous lead hook in boxing but has found himself in hot water for the past few years. He briefly held the WBC interim lightweight title in 2021. Despite his success in the ring, Garcia has faced personal challenges, including using offensive slurs on social media, and a recent suspension due to a failed drug test.

His next fight will be an exhibition against the much larger Rukiya Anpo in Rizin booked for New Year’s Eve. Last year, the kickboxing champion out-struck boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition. Ryan Garcia feels he is avenging this loss. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, he explained:

“I was invited by Rizin to watch the Manny Pacquiao fight … And then I saw this dude, way bigger than Manny Pacquiao and way younger, just beating up—or trying to beat up—on him, going like haymakers the whole fight, just being obnoxious in the ring. And I was like, “Oh my God, dude, like, if they give me a chance, I’ll knock this dude out.” And then I guess the talk started there, and yeah, that kind of intrigued me to go, ’cause he was trying to beat up on Manny Pacquiao.

In Rizin, Ryan Garcia will look to get revenge for Pacquiao against Anpo. Additionally, he would like to avenge Mike Tyson’s loss to Jake Paul. In the same interview, Garcia added:

People are asking me to fight Jake Paul. Which I got to give people what they want. I genuinely believe I would knock him out within four or five rounds … I know we’re cool, we’re cool for sure, but, you know, he was trying to beat up on Uncle Mike. You know, like I said, the same way I feel about Manny Pacquiao, same way I feel about this.

Some potential issues with the match are that Jake Paul has a 100 lbs advantage and Golden Boy Promotions is protesting any fights with Ryan Garcia. But, money talks.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

