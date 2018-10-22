Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko Early Betting Odds Released

Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko early betting odds have been released as the two fighters are preparing for this fight.

Bellator President Scott Coker has already confirmed that the tournament final will take place at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2019.

Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko Odds

Bovada.lv has released the odds that lists Bader as a -450 favorite. If you place this bet then it means that there is an 82 percent probability of victory in the fight.

If you think and bet on Fedor to win this fight then Emelianenko comes back as a +325 underdog. For those who plan on betting on this fight, a winning bet of $100 on Bader would earn you $122.20, while the same $100 on Emelianenko would net $425.

Fedor beat Chael Sonnen at Bellator 208 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York by first round TKO. Before this, in the main event of the Bellator 198 event, the MMA legend finished former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

The finish saw him land strikes in the first round at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on the Paramount Network. This bout served as the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix quarterfinal bout.

The Bellator light heavyweight champion scored a decision win over Matt Mitrione at Bellator 207. This served the headliner at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

This served as a heavyweight grand prix semifinal bout. Before this fight, Bader picked up a first-round knockout victory over Muhammed Lawal in the quarterfinals of this tournament. This fight went down at the Bellator 199 event on the Paramount Network at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.