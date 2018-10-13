Ryan Bader Downplays Critics Of Bellator 207 Win

Ryan Bader downplays the critics who have given some negative feedback regarding his latest fight inside of the Bellator cage.

The Fight

As seen in the main event of Bellator 207 on Friday night (October 12, 2018) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Bader scored a decision win over Matt Mitrione. This served as a heavyweight grand prix semifinal bout.

Before this fight, Bader picked up a first-round knockout victory over Muhammed Lawal in the quarterfinals of this tournament at the Bellator 199 event on the Paramount Network at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Ryan Bader Downplays

Following the fight, Bader spoke with the media and addressed his haters when it comes to the lackluster action-packed fight that the fans didn’t like.

“I don’t think I’ve got hit this whole tournament,” Bader told MMAjunkie post-fight at Bellator 207. “It’s a way to go in there, go into the finals without getting hit. A guy like Matt Mitrione, I’m not going to stand and trade with him. He’s a big heavyweight; that’s what he’s good at. I used my gameplan, what I’m good at: shut him completely down.”

To Keep In Mind

One thing to keep in mind when watching this fight is the fact of what did they expect was going to happen? This was a typical wrestler vs. striker fight. The former UFC heavyweight star has real KO power while Bader does have some power, his background is wrestling.

Gameplan

The point of an MMA fight is to win and Bader went with the perfect gameplan that got his hand raised.