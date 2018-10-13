Bellator 207 Live Results

Bellator 207 results are underway as the Viacom promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, October 12, 2018) will come in the form of Bellator 207. Headlining the card are Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader meet in a heavyweight tournament semifinal bout in the main event.

Sergei Kharitonov and Roy Nelson meet in a heavyweight bout in the co-main event.

Lorenz Larkin vs. Ion Pascu is next in a welterweight tournament alternate bout. In round 1, Larkin lands a pair of push kicks to the belly before being shot in on again. Pascu can’t get the takedown and presses him into the fence. Larkin touches him up a bit with some outside striking. In round 2, Larkin is effective early with jabs upstairs and scattered low kicks. Pascu still having a hard time getting into a rhythm. Pascu is starting to get flustered with being stuffed by Larkin’s takedown defense. Pascu grabs Larkin’s leg in an attempt to score a takedown, but Larkin drops him with a right uppercut to the jaw. In round 3, Larkin is sticking his jab in Pascu’s face, keeping him away and frustrated. Pascu finally gets Larkin to the canvas and lands several strikes. The judges gave the win to Larkin.

Corey Browning vs. Kevin Ferguson Jr. is next in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Slice lands a right hook and then shoots in for a successful takedown. Browning scrambles. Browning gets back to his feet, but Slice takes him right back down. Browning is cut on the right side of his head; he sweeps Slice and lands on top, looking to take his back. Browning smoothly puts Slice into a crucifix from behind and lands elbows to the head. In round 2, Slice lands a clean right-left to the head, but Browning fires off a hard right to the jaw, dropping Slice. He recovers quickly and scrambles into Browning’s guard. Slice slithers to his right and locks in an arm-triangle. It’s tight but Browning is fighting through it. Slice got tired and Browning unloads a barrage of punches until the fight is stopped.

Opening the main card on the Paramount Network is Carrington Banks vs. Mandel Nallo in a lightweight bout. In round 1, they trade some decent punches. Banks shoots in and ties Nallo up before being taken down. Nallo locks in a D’Arce choke but Banks is fending it off nicely. The choke is deep but he eventually pops out of it. Banks pops up to his feet and powers Nallo back down to the canvas and lands in his guard. Nallo doesn’t do anything else in the round. In round 2, Nallo with a step-in knee that lands right to the jaw! Banks is out cold.

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network, 9 p.m. ET)



Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout: Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader



Heavyweight Bout: Sergei Kharitonov vs. Roy Nelson



Welterweight Tournament Alternate Bout: Lorenz Larkin defeated Ion Pascu via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



Lightweight Bout: Corey Browning def. Kevin Ferguson Jr. via TKO (punches) at 2:08 of Round 2.



Lightweight Bout: Mandel Nallo def. Carrington Banks via KO (knee) at :57 of Round 2.



PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7 p.m. ET)



Vinicius de Jesus def. Tim Caron via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Janay Harding def. Sinead Kavanagh via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 1, 5:00

Andre Fialho def. Javier Torres via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sarah Click def. Kristi Lopez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Mike Kimbel def. Alex Potts via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:06

Alexandra Ballou def. Lisa Blaine via TKO (elbows) – Round 3, 3:28

Pat Casey def. Kastriot Xhema unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)