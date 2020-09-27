

Former LFA flyweight best, Brandon ‘Raw Dawg’ Royval continues his rise in the UFC. The Factory X mainstay scores his second win under the promotion’s banner, with a quickfire second-round guillotine win over Kai Kara-France.

In an absolute barnburner in the opening round, both Kara-France and Royval dropped each other in the space of mere seconds, with the former uncorking a massive right-hand before the latter found a home for a spinning back-fist.

Threatening with a brief guillotine attempt in the opening-frame, Royval readjusted in the second round when the opportunity opened once more, triangulating his guard before forcing a tap from the gritty, Kara-France.

Expect Royval to leapfrog the top-ten, and lay claim to Kara-France’s #7 rank come the release of the updated rankings next week.

Below, check out the highlights from Royval’s second Octagon success.

I fucking love flyweights pic.twitter.com/N8VDm6Rjec — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 27, 2020