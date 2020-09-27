Next up on the UFC 253 main card is a flyweight bout between Kai Kara-France and Brandon Royval.

Round 1: Royval starts off with some kicks. Kara-France drops Royval with a right as he attempts a kick. However, Royval drops him soon after with a spinning elbow. They’re both on the ground and Royval looks to sink in a submission with a tight grip on Kara-France’s arm. He transitions to side control and then full mount. However, Kara-France scrambles and eventually gets to his feet. Royval is pressuring Kara-France with a wide array of strikes. Kara-France returns with some strikes of his own but Royval lands a knee that drops Kara-France. He looks to sink in the guillotine but Kara-France gets to his feet. Royval sweeps and they return to striking. Royval continues to pressure and throw strikes as both fighters land. The round comes to an end in what should be a round for Royval.

Round 2: Royval continues where he left off from the first round as he continues to land strikes and pressure Kara-France. He sinks in the guillotine while countering a takedown attempt from Kara-France and gets the submission win soon after.

Official result: Brandon Royval defeats Kai Kara-France via guillotine submission (R2, 0:48).