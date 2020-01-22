Roxanne Modafferi Reacts To Being Discredited By Maycee Barber’s Father

Spread the word!













As previously mentioned, Maycee Barber’s father, Bucky, recently took to Instagram to discredit Roxanne Modafferi’s victory over his daughter this past weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020) at UFC 246.

The pair headlined the preliminary card on ESPN, where Modafferi put on a dominant performance. However, during the fight, Barber suffered a complete ACL tear, which impaired her ability to walk or fight properly. Despite putting up a valiant effort while fighting through the injury, Modafferi picked up the victory on the judges’ scorecards.

Bucky claimed on Instagram that Modafferi didn’t beat his daughter because of her skill set, but rather due to the circumstance that Barber found herself in with a torn ACL during the fight. Now, Modafferi has taken to Twitter to offer a response to Bucky’s comments. Modafferi said she understands that dads need to sometimes say “stupid” things to defend their daughters.

“Meh, fathers are supposed to be biased and say stupid things. Mine used to say, “I’m proud of you…so are you retiring yet?” Not anymore, though. 🙂 At least she didn’t say it. I still respect Macyee for being a warrior.”

Modafferi’s win over Barber was certainly a big accomplishment for the longtime veteran. Prior to their bout, Barber was undefeated with a record of 8-0. The 21-year-old was looking to become the youngest champion in UFC history, a record currently held by light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. However, with Barber suffering from the torn ACL, she’ll likely be out-of-action for the majority of the year.

As for Modafferi, she could be looking at a big opportunity next after taking out one of the UFC’s hottest prospects.

