Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley – Fight Week Odds and Match Preview

The UFC main event between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley, set for June 14, 2025, in Atlanta, is a pivotal welterweight clash that pits a former champion against one of the division’s fastest-rising contenders.

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley – Odds

The betting odds for the Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley main event have shifted dramatically as fight night approaches. When the matchup was first announced, Usman opened as the slight favorite at around -170, with Buckley at +140. However, as the event drew closer and bettors weighed recent performances and momentum, the lines swung heavily in Buckley's favor.

As of June 13, 2025, Buckley is now the clear favorite, with odds ranging from -250 to -285, while Usman is a significant underdog at +200 to +245.Most sportsbooks and analysts are predicting a Buckley victory, with the method of win split between knockout and decision. Buckley by KO/TKO is a popular pick, offered at odds between +125 and +160, reflecting his recent string of knockout wins and Usman’s age and inactivity. Buckley by decision is also considered, given Usman’s durability and defensive skills, but the consensus is that Buckley’s power and athleticism give him the edge. For Usman, his best chance is seen as grinding out a decision using his wrestling and experience, but the betting markets have less confidence in this scenario.

The shift in odds over time highlights the changing perception of both fighters: Kamaru Usman, once a dominant champion, is now seen as an aging veteran coming off a long layoff and three straight losses, while Buckley is viewed as a surging contender with knockout power and momentum on his side. In summary, Buckley is the betting favorite to win, most likely by knockout, and the odds have moved strongly in his favor as the fight draws near.

The stakes are high for both fighters. For Usman, this is a chance to prove he still belongs at the top of the division and can fend off the new generation of contenders. For Buckley, it’s an opportunity to defeat a former champion and potentially earn a title shot. The matchup is also a classic stylistic clash: Kamaru Usman’s wrestling and five-round experience versus Buckley’s knockout power and current momentum. Analysts like Belal Muhammad point out that Buckley’s best path is to start fast, avoid being trapped against the cage, and keep the fight standing, while Usman will look to control the pace, utilize his grappling, and test Buckley’s endurance in a five-round main event.

Usman vs. Buckley is a compelling crossroads fight: a proven champion with elite wrestling against a surging striker with highlight-reel power. The winner will be firmly in the welterweight title conversation.