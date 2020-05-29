Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade II Targeted For UFC 251 on July 11

Spread the word!













Former strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade are set to rematch at UFC 251 on July 11 according to a report from Combate.

The two women first fought at UFC 237 for the 115lb belt held by Namajunas in May of 2019. On the night ‘Thug Rose’ started well and looked a level or two above her Brazilian opponent. In the second round though she was brutally knocked out as Andrade slammed her way out of a submission attempt to claim the title.

Since the fight, Namajunas has taken some time away from the sport and this will be her first fight back. Andrade, on the other hand, fought and lost against Weili Zhang. The Chinese fighter swarmed Andrade in the first round of their fight and scored a quick knockout win. She has since gone on to defeat strawweight great Joanna Jedrzejczyk in one of the best fights of all-time. Yesterday the current 115lb queen revealed she is hoping to fight Namajunas in her next defence, she said.

“My preference is to fight Rose because I believe she is the highest level and most-skilled martial artist outside of myself in the division. She would be a good challenge for me.”

Unfortunately for Zhang it appears she will have to wait for her shot at Namajunas – at least until after July 11.

Who do you think wins in the rematch. Rose Namajunas or Jessica Andrade?