Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade early betting odds have been released for this anticipated fight. The UFC women’s strawweight champion is traveling to Andrade’s home country of Brazil for the title bout at UFC 237 to make her next title defense.

Once the fight was officially announced earlier this week, the odds were released. According to oddsmakers, Andrade opened as a -120 favorite against the champion. On the flip side, Namajunas is +145.



The UFC women’s strawweight champion is preparing for her return after two fights against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Their first fight went down in November 2017 at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout. Their second fight went down at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event in April that saw Namajunas win by decision.

On the flip side, Andrade (19-6) is riding a three fight win streak as she holds wins over Claudia Gadelha and Tecia Torres. Andrade has also fought Jedrzejczyk for the strawweight title and was defeated via unanimous decision at UFC 211 in May 2017.

Her latest fight came against former title contender Karo lina Kowalkiewicz by first round KO. This fight took place at UFC 228 event on September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

Save The Date

The UFC 237 pay-per-view event is set to go down on May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +.

