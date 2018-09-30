Rory MacDonald Reacts To Brutal Bellator 206 Loss

Rory MacDonald met a harsh reality when he was thoroughly beaten by middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi in the main event of last night’s (Sept. 29, 2018) Bellator 206 (highlights here) from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Mousasi dominated the action from the very beginning. Overall, he poured out precious little offense. He simply appeared overmatched by the larger ‘Dreamcatcher.’ Mousasi used his patented accurate jab to batter and bloody ‘The Red King’ in the first.

In the second, Mousasi’s edge on the ground became violently apparent. He achieved mount and rained down endless bludgeoning strikes on his welterweight foe. The referee had to stop the fight.

Its a massively disappointing set of circumstances for the welterweight champion. However, he’s not going to make any excuses for the loss. MacDonald reacted to his loss to ‘The Dreamcatcher’ on Twitter today. In the reaction, he said he didn’t show up mentally and froze. He gave all credit to Mousasi and made no excuses:

Last night was a tough one for me, unfortunately I didnt mentally show up ready to take on a competitive fight and froze in the cage. In this sport you pay a high price if you’re not dialed in and ready to go. I have zero excuses, gegard was a fantastic champion last night. — Rory MacDonald (@rory_macdonald) September 30, 2018

He said he just wanted to update his fans on why he lost in such dominant fashion. MacDonald thanked his fans for all of their support:

I just wanted to give an update to those asking what happend in their last night. Thank you all for your support. God Bless — Rory MacDonald (@rory_macdonald) September 30, 2018

The Bellator welterweight ruler will regroup. He’s scheduled to take on onetime UFC contender Jon Fitch. The two will meet in the opening round of the Bellator World Welterweight Grand Prix.

He should have an easier matchup due to Fitch’s more similar size. A return to the top could come as a result. GSP’s protege is far from done.