Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald Full Fight Video Highlights

The Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald main event of tonight’s (Sat., September 29, 2018) Bellator 206 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, was supposed to be a closely-matched super fight between two champions.

It seems like it turned out to be anything but.

Middleweight champion Mousasi therefore proved he was simply a class above welterweight champion MacDonald by dominating him from pillar to post. ‘The Dreamcatcher’ popped his patented jab with ruthless efficiency in the first round, bloody a statuesque MacDonald who did next to nothing.

The second round was where it ended. MacDonald rolled for what looked like an attempt at a kneebar and Mousasi reversed. He began raining down vicious elbows and punches, dominating the fight thanks to his size and skill. Mousasi mounted MacDonald with ease and dominated him with ground and pound.

The referee had no choice but to stop the action because of his relentless onslaught. MacDonald had no answer for Mousasi at Bellator 206. Watch the full fight video highlights of his lopsided victory right here: