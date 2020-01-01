Rory MacDonald Not Ruling Out Douglas Lima Trilogy

Spread the word!













Despite signing for the PFL, Rory MacDonald still believes a trilogy fight with Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima is possible.

MacDonald ended his tenure with Bellator when he recently signed with the PFL last month. His last fight was a rematch with Lima where he lost his 170-pound strap following a unanimous decision defeat.

The Canadian notably won the welterweight title after outpointing Lima in 2018. And he refuses to rule out a trilogy despite both of them now competing for different promotions.

“It is what it is, you know?” MacDonald told MMA Junkie. “Who’s to say we won’t meet up later down the road? We’re not in the same organization at the moment, but I still see myself fighting for a long time, and maybe he is too.

“You never know where our paths cross again. I don’t worry about it too much. Competition, he won one, I won one, c’est la vie. On to the next.”

MacDonald shocked many when he decided to sign with the PFL where he will now compete in the 2020 welterweight season. He was initially expected to re-sign with Bellator following the end of his contract and face Lima in a potential trilogy fight soon after.

However, “Red King” decided to test the market and is ultimately happy with his decision:

“Bellator had the opportunity to, you know, not have me as a free agent,” MacDonald added. “But I think just between this organization and wanting to take the risk on free agency, there was discussion, and obviously Bellator, they had their interest.

“But when it came time that I was able to talk to other promotions, I wanted to play the field. I wanted to see what options were out there, and the best option out for me was PFL.”

Do you think we’ll see the trilogy fight in the future?