UFC veteran Ronda Rousey accuses WWE star of inappropriate behavior: ‘This guy grabs the string of my sweatpants’

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey accused a wrestler of inappropriate behavior backstage, while she was with the company.

Rousey retired from the WWE due to concussion issues, but as she has been promoting her new book ‘Our Fight’ one thing that stood out was accusing wrestler Drew Gulak of inappropriate behavior backstage.

“I was standing there, and a guy that I’m barely an acquaintance with grabbed the string of my sweatpants as I was walking by, and I wasn’t even looking at him. This guy grabs the string of my sweatpants, and nobody else reacts as if this is abnormal,” Rousey said. “He grabs me and starts going down the hall, and I’m like, wtf was that? Why are you grabbing the string of my sweatpants? If my husband was here standing next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants?”

Ronda Rousey claims she did confront Gulak about his accusations, but she says that put a sour taste in her mouth of the WWE culture.

“I was like, if I ever hear you putting your hands on any other woman like this or doing anything to me like this ever again…we’re going to have a problem. And he was like ‘No, no, no, I’m glad you said something to me’ and he backpedaled. But it put a sour taste in my mouth about the culture there and what’s considered acceptable and how to touch and treat the women in the hallways.”

Currently, Gulak has yet to comment on Rousey’s accusation, and whether or not he will is uncertain.

Gulak is currently part of the NXT brand and is a former WWE cruiserweight champion.

Ronda Rousey says concussions was A key factor in retirement

Ronda Rousey says she decided to walk away from WWE and combat sports due to her history of concussions.

Rousey says she dealt with concussions quite frequently during her judo career and it only worsened during her UFC and WWE tenure.

Since retiring from WWE, Rousey went on to write this book and is focused on being a mother.