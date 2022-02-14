The WWE’s latest SmackDown episode has been recorded ahead of time and a video has gone viral between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair botching up their staged altercation on the show.

The fan footage shows what appears to be a typical contract signing for the ‘WWE Elimination Chamber’ match between Rousey, Naomi, Flair and Deville.

The botch between the two entertainers shows, Ronda Rousey attempting to slam WWE Women’s Champion’s head onto the tabletop. To put it nicely, it doesn’t really go to plan.

Next weeks #WWESmackdown contract signing featuring Charlotte Flair..Ronda Rousey..Becky Lynch..Naomi and Sonya Deville #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/rNGaqSA7y6 — Promo Joe (@PromoJoeYT) February 13, 2022

this is taking me out oh nawww pic.twitter.com/1HeJkYHGko — cooch (@anzylle) February 12, 2022

it is most likely the editors working for the production will edit the mistake out, when the show finally airs on Friday, ahead of the WWE’s Elimination Chamber PPV on Saturday 19th February 2022.

Ronda Rousey’s contract position with the WWE

Rousey has just returned to the WWE since signing a full-time contract in 2018, after making her shock return at the productions Royal Rumble PPV in January.

Some believe ‘Rowdy’, has signed a new deal with the WWE, however, it is rumoured that she is still on her original three-year deal, as it was frozen in her hiatus away from the company,

The current Elimination Chamber 2022 event order:

WWE Champion Elimination Chamber Match: Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory vs Riddle vs AJ Styles vs Bobby Lashley. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Number #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H vs Belair vs TBA* Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Goldberg Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders SmackDown Women’s Champion Match: Charllote Flair & Sonya Deville vs Ronda Rousey & Naomi. Madcap Moss vs Dre Mcintyre. READ MORE: Joe Rogan Says The Spotify Backlash Was A ‘Political Hitjob’ * The winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the WWE Raw Women’s Title.

Does Ronda Rousey regain her title at WWE Elimination Chamber?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.