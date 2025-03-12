Watch – Ronda Rousey Trains with Former Foe Cat Zingano: ‘I Forgot How Fun It Could Be’

Ronda Rousey hit the mat with former foe ‘Alpha’ Cat Zingano.

While Rousey has no intention of ever stepping inside the Octagon again, ‘Rowdy’ has recently offered fans some insight into her fitness journey following the birth of her second child. After welcoming her daughter to the world in September 2021, was admittedly afraid to share images of herself, fearing that people on social media would cruelly compare her post-baby-body to the one she had during her MMA heyday.

No longer concerned with what others have to say, the former UFC and WWE superstar recently shared a glimpse into her journey back to being in top physical form.

“Crazy to think now that I never shared these pics cause I was afraid of people comparing my post-baby-bod to my fight-camp-form in a cruel way,” Rousey wrote on Instagram. “Now it’s obvious the one unfairly comparing was me — holy shit what an idiot I was, I’d be so proud to get back to that point now. “So this time I’m going to try and be a little more brave and not go through this journey in secret but share it in hopes it helps anyone out there going through something similar.”

Recently, Rousey shared a video on social media of her hitting mitts and rolling with Cat Zingano, who she faced inside the Octagon at UFC 184.

Ronda Rousey remembers ‘How fun’ training can be

‘Rowdy’ faced Zingano in what was her fifth defense of the UFC bantamweight title in February 2015. It ended up being perhaps Rousey’s most impressive victory, submitting ‘Alpha’ via armbar in just 14 seconds.

Following their time together, Rousey thanked Zingano for working with her and exclaimed, “I forgot how fun it could be.”

While we’ll likely never see Rousey fight again, it’s nice to see her happy, healthy, and still finding joy in the sport that may her a bonafide star and an MMA icon. Rousey was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.