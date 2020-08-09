Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey has taken to social media to thank Derek Brunson for teaching Edmen Shahbazyan the lessons he needed to learn in order to become a champion.

Brunson who is 21-7 in MMA, beat Shahbazyan (12-1) in last weeks UFC Vegas 5 main event. Brunson won the fight via 3rd round TKO.

Ronda Rousey manages Shahbazyan and posted on Twitter yesterday where she spoke about Shahbazyan’s first career defeat.

Speaking to her 3.5million Twitter followers, Rousey, said: ‘Thank you Derek Brunson, congrats on your well deserved victory and thank you for teaching Edmen Shahbazyan lessons he needed to learn to be a champion.’

The fight began with a close first round. However in the second round, Derek Brunson began to dominate and had it not been for the bell, he would’ve stopped Shahbazyan at the end of the second round. Shahbazyan came out for the third but was still hurt from the end of the second where the fight was stopped in the early stages of the final round to give Shahbazyan his first career loss.

Rousey began her career by going 12-0 to which she then lost to Holly Holm. Rousey never fully recovered from the loss in 2015 to which she took a year off.

Rousey then returned at the end of 2016 where she fought Amanda Nunes who stopped her via TKO early in the first round.

Shahbazyan is still only 22 and will look to bounce back from his first career defeat.

Do you think Edmen Shahbazyan still has potential to become a world champion or has Brunson de-railed a hype train?