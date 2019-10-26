Ronda Rousey Reacts To Nate Diaz’s Alleged USADA Violation

Spread the word!













The mixed martial arts (MMA) community has offered reactions all week to Nate Diaz and his issues with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Now, former UFC women’s bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey has chimed in.

Rousey took to Twitter tonight (Fri. October 25, 2019) to back Diaz, saying she knows the Stockton slugger isn’t a cheater.

“Everyone knows you’re clean, f*ck cheaters, PEDs are for P-U-S-S-I-E-S”

Everyone knows you’re clean, fuck cheaters, PEDs are for P-U-S-S-I-E-S https://t.co/xLretkQ2on — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) October 26, 2019

Diaz shook up the MMA world when he took to Twitter to announce USADA informed him he tested for “elevated levels” that may have come from a tainted supplement. Diaz was angered by having his name possibly associated with cheating, and took to Twitter to announce the findings, calling “false” on USADA’s results and demanding the UFC and anti-doping agency clear his name – or else he’s not showing up to New York next week.

The fan-favorite is expected to face Jorge Masvidal in one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year in the UFC 244 main event for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. However, if the UFC and USADA don’t clear Diaz’s name of any wrongdoing, the fight may never happen. Here’s Diaz’s full statement.

“Im not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is F*CKING with me Fixes it, I won’t be competing.

“Im not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quite, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*ckers who keep quiet until after the fight just to so that they can get paid. f*ckin cheaters. I dont give a fuck about some money over my dignity and my legacy.

“I’m not playing along with this bullshit. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you Sincerely, The realest baddest mother f*cker in the game”

What do you make of Rousey’s reaction to Diaz’s USADA woes?