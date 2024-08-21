Ronda Rousey: “I’m F***ing Breaking the next B****es arm” – Recalls When She Started Snapping Limbs

Ronda Rousey showed mercy once. Then never again.

Rousey exited the MMA game in 2016 after suffering back-to-back knockout losses against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Before that, she was one of the most exciting attractions the sport had ever seen, scoring 12 straight wins including nine victories by way of her signature maneuver, the armbar.

Looking back at one of her earliest bouts on the Strikeforce Challengers series, Rousey recalled a time when she held back from breaking someone’s arm in a fight and why she vowed to never offer that same courtesy to any of her opponents again.

“The 25-second fight is when I fought Sarah D’Alelio,” Rousey said in a short on her YouTube channel. “So as we were falling down she was screaming, ‘tap, tap, tap,’ because as soon as I hit the ground that girl’s elbow was going to go out. There was no way I could control it so I let go of it. I held the position and I’m like, ‘The girl’s trying to tap.’ I told the ref and then the ref called it because obviously it was a verbal submission and she goes, ‘But I didn’t tap! I didn’t tap!’ “The whole f*cking crowd is booing me and sh*t and I was like, ‘This b*tch. That’s it, I’m never gonna be nice again. I’m f*cking breaking the next b*tches arm.'”

Ronda Rousey stayed true to her word

Four months later, Rousey did exactly that. ‘Rowdy’ dislocated Julia Budd’s arm 39 seconds into their Strikeforce Challengers 20 scrap in November 2011.

Overall, Ronda Rousey went 12-2 in her mixed martial arts career with a 100% finish rate. In addition to the assortment of arms she collected, ‘Rowdy’ also secured knockouts against Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, and Bethe Correia.

Following her exit from the Octagon in 2017, Rousey parlayed her fame and athleticism into a successful career in sports entertainment, signing with the WWE in 2018. She would go on to win the RAW women’s championship and made history as one of the first women to headline WrestleMania.

After taking a few years away from the spotlight, she returned to win the 2022 Royal Rumble and kickstart another WWE run that would ultimately come to an end in October 2023.