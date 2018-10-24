Ronaldo Souza Sounds Off On Seeing Chris Weidman Fight At UFC 230 As Rematch

Ronaldo Souza sounds off on the reason that he sees his upcoming fight against Chris Weidman in a middleweight bout as a rematch. This will serve as the co-headliner of the UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

Souza went on record in a recent interview by saying that Weidman has beaten several Brazilians over the past seven years. This adds a personal factor come fight night. This includes the likes of Anderson Silva (twice), Vitor Belfort, Lyoto Machida, and Demian Maia. As a result, not only does he think a win here gets some revenge on Weidman. But it also gets him closes to a title shot.

“I have huge respect for Chris Weidman. I like him as a person and as an athlete, but I see it as a rematch. I feel like he had already defeated me before,” Souza told MMA Fighting. “He has defeated many (Brazilians). I’m going there like if he had defeated me as well. I never lose twice to the same person, so I’m very confident.”

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

“It’s something natural for me,” Souza said. “Whoever wins will be up there. That’s a fact and I don’t even need to talk too much about it. I want to go up (in the ranking). I want to get in there, win — and win convincingly. Then say ‘brother, I’ll sit down and only call me if you’re going to talk about the belt.’

Souza is coming off a split decision loss to Kelvin Gastelum in May. He is looking to get back to his winning ways after going 2-2 in his last four fights.

“Everyone else is injured, there’s no one else to fight. My focus is on this fight (with Weidman), of course, but everybody knows that this fight will take me up there.”

Souza had been on the cusp of a UFC title shot. But suffered a TKO loss to current middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in last April, which caused the rollercoaster ride that he’s been on since.