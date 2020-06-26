Rogerio Nogueria Plans To Retire Following Trilogy Fight With Shogun Rua

Spread the word!













Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will host the final bout in Rogerio Nogueria’s MMA career as he shares plans to retire.

Speaking to MMAFighting, Nogueria announced these plans stating that it wasn’t a difficult decision for him to make.

“I think the time has arrived,” Nogueira said. “It’s a lot of work, several projects, the head doesn’t stop. I’ll do my things, but I’m sure I’ll adapt to not fighting anymore. It’s going to be hard [laughs], maybe I’ll have to do more yoga and meditation to get me focused on doing other things instead of thinking about fights. And I’ll be a coach, I have my team, I’ll be able to train them, so it’s okay. Maybe finding new champions will satisfy this desire or winning.”

Nogueira also expressed his awareness of how life will change following his final bout on July 25th.

“You go to the gym and watch athletes training, it will get to a point where you will train but won’t have the competition,” Nogueira said. “You’re always moved my goals, competitions, but it’s time to think about the post-career, take care of other projects, think about other things. You can’t focus 100 percent in everything. We have the Team Nogueira project, my seminars and lectures. We were splitting the energy and focus, and now I’ll be able to close (my career) with a great fight.”

“It’s gonna be hard, but I’m okay with it and I’m doing it the best way possible, fighting a great champion, someone I respect, someone that gave me a rivalry that forced me to train even harder. I train more when I’m fighting ‘Shogun.’ I’m excited, I know it’s going to be a great fight.”

The two will face off on during the final scheduled event on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi) and is set to be the co-main event.