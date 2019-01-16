Joe Rogan Reveals Best Knockout In Women’s MMA History

Initially, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan believed that Holly Holm’s finishing of Ronda Rousey was the best knockout in women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) history.

However, that has since changed.

After Amanda Nunes recently became the first woman to ever knockout Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 last month, Rogan has updated his list. Speaking on a recent episode of his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan explained why “The Lioness” now has the greatest knockout in women’s MMA history (via BJPenn.com):

“Until Amanda knocked out Cyborg, [Holly Holm] had the greatest highlight reel KO in a championship fight,” Rogan said.

“Well… In a championship fight. I think that Jessica Andrade, when she knocked out Karolina Kowalkiewicz, that was a bigger knockout than Holly Holm’s. Well, not bigger. But it was right up there.”

Rogan was impressed with how easily Nunes took out Cyborg, who hadn’t lost a fight at the time in over a decade:

“Amanda just took the f**king cake,” Rogan said. “She’s like ‘you think you saw the best women’s MMA KO ever? Hold my beer’. Cause it’s who she did it to . It’s everything.”

Indeed who she did it to was everything, as Cyborg was far and away the most dominant fighter in women’s MMA history. Now, that title may belong to Nunes.

The title of the best knockout ever does as well according to Rogan.



