One Championship Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to become the highest Thai boxer ever.

Aged just 25, Rodtang has competed in over 300 professional Muay Thai contests, and for the last five years has been tearing up the One Championship’s Muay Thai flyweight division. Rodtang has quickly become a fan favrioute and one of the promotions biggest stars.

Incredible power, a seemingly uncrackable chin and a willingness to engage has made the skilful striker must-see action. Rodtang has produced incredible contests and a highlight reel that could rival just about anyones. So the reigning One Muay Thai flyweight title will be rewarded for his efforts, and is set to become the sports highest ever paid athlete.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon pay increase

Talking to South China Morning Post, One Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has confirmed that Rodtang will now earn $300,000 per fight, not including fight bonuses which the war merchant is prone to getting.

“Rodtang will earn $300,000 per fight,” Sityodtong said. “It’s the highest [pay] in the world for Muay Thai by a huge margin.” (h/ t Beyond Fighting).

Continuing on, Sityodtong revealed that he is confident that Rodtang’s popularity will only continue to grow, comparable to two of the biggest sports stars in the world.

“In two or three years, Rodtang will be as big as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi,” Sityodtong said.

Aiming for such stardom is certainly ambitious, there is no denying that One Championship have a star on their hands in the form of Rodtang. Beyond that though, they also have a great product with Muay Thai in the 4oz gloves. While some of the martial arts traditionalists are against it, it makes for highly entertaining, action-packed contests.

Check out some of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s highlights here

Are you a fan of Rodtang Jitmuangnon?