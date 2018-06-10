Robert Whittaker Wins All-Out Slugfest With Yoel Romero

Robert Whittaker defeated Yoel Romero in an instant classic.

Whittaker and Romero collided in the main event of UFC 225. The bout was not for Whittaker’s title because Romero missed weight. Nonetheless, the two headlined the card inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Whittaker opened up with leg kicks. Whittaker blocked a left hand. Romero swung another heavy left hand. A left hand over the top was there for Whittaker. He kept landing leg kicks. Romero went for a spinning backfist. A hard leg kick was there for Romero. The round ended with Romero whiffing a wild backfist.

Whittaker got in a push kick a little over one minute into the second round. “The Reaper” chopped away at the front leg of Romero. Romero went for a high kick. Swelling formed on the right eye of Romero. The eye looked closed. Romero went for the takedown, but nothing doing. A jab was there for Whittaker near the end of the round.

Romero looked to be more aggressive. He rocked Whittaker with a right hand. Romero shoved Whittaker to the ground and landed elbows. Whittaker got back up and they engaged in the clinch. Romero landed an uppercut. An elbow was there for Whittaker. A knee to the body connected for Whittaker. Romero landed a jab followed by a left hand. Romero threw a combination. A clean head kick landed for Whittaker, but Romero was not fazed. The round came to a close and fans inside the United Center showed their appreciation.

Whittaker landed a body kick early in the fourth round. Romero blocked a high kick. “The Reaper” landed an accidental kick to the groin. Time resumed and Whittaker went for another high kick. Whittaker connected with three jabs. He kept finding a home for those kicks to the front leg. Whittaker’s output was definitely greater, but he was wobbled by a huge right hand near the end of the round.

Early in the final round, a one-two combination landed for Romero. A spinning back kick connected for Romero. Romero dropped Whittaker with a huge shot. He landed a number of shots to the body and head. Whittaker held onto his opponent. Whittaker returned to his feet, but was dumped back down. The clinch was broken up with about 40 seconds left in the fight. The fight ended with a leg kick from Romero.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Whittaker.

Final Result: Robert Whittaker def. Yoel Romero via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)