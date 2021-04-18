Robert Whittaker all but cemented himself getting the next title shot.

Whittaker made it three wins in a row after a dominant unanimous decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC Vegas 24 headliner on Saturday night.

The former middleweight champion stunned Gastelum with a head kick in the first round before outstriking and outgrappling the latter for the rest of the fight as the judges scored all scored it 50-45.

You can watch the highlights below:

Who makes it one step closer to gold 🏆 #UFCVegas24 pic.twitter.com/oI4X3Sjjpn — UFC (@ufc) April 18, 2021

A masterclass on the feet! 💢



These two left it all in the Octagon tonight. #UFCVegas24 pic.twitter.com/3XxCsqJiHS — UFC (@ufc) April 18, 2021

What did you think of Whittaker’s performance?