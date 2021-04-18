Robert Whittaker all but cemented himself getting the next title shot.
Whittaker made it three wins in a row after a dominant unanimous decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC Vegas 24 headliner on Saturday night.
The former middleweight champion stunned Gastelum with a head kick in the first round before outstriking and outgrappling the latter for the rest of the fight as the judges scored all scored it 50-45.
You can watch the highlights below:
What did you think of Whittaker’s performance?