Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori in dominant decision win- UFC Paris Highlights

Back to winning ways in one-sided fashion, former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker scores his first victory of 2022, in a unanimous decision win against Marvin Vettori in the co-main event of UFC Paris.

Utilizing his patented bounce and movement throughout the opening round, former champion Robert Whittaker, found his range on occasion against Vettori. And managed to stuff an initial takedown entry in the opening frame as Vettori looked to bring his own wrestling offense into the co-headlining clash.

Countering once again well in the second frame, Whittaker landed well upstairs once more on Trento aggressor, Vettori — as the Kings MMA staple failed to find his range as of yet. Whittaker twice goes close in this frame with that ducking round kick, however, Vettori successfully evades. Good right hand lands for Robert Whittaker as the round closes.

Urged to up the pace in the third and final round as he likely requires a finish, Vettori was immediately countered with a straight shot off the back of a missed high kick. Landing a high kick of his own, Whittaker forced the Italian to retreat, but is still unable to close the show.

Shooting for a takedown once more, Vettori is unable to crack the defense of the former champion, as Whittaker forces Vettori to fight on the fence for the remainder of the round — before shooting his own takedown successfully.

Below, catch the highlights from Robert Whittaker’s one-sided win over Marvin Vettori