Robert Whittaker: I’m Not Friends With Darren Till, Will Crush Him On ‘Fight Island’

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker says he is not friends with his July 25 opponent, Darren Till, or anyone else in the division. Whittaker is focused on “crushing” the Englishman on ‘Fight Island’ to re-establish himself as a serious player in the 185lb weight class.

Ahead of the fight, Whittaker spoke to Submission Radio about his jovial relationship with Till which has seen the pair having fun and exchanging jokes on social media, he said.

“Honestly it’s the same as it always will be. It’s cool how it’s a different approach but I’m not really thinking about whether Darren (Till) is a cool guy or not. Before the fight was lined up it was cool to just josh back and forth and then have a bit of a laugh at it, try make some interest for the fight. Once we knew we were fighting I don’t really care what type of person he is. It’s one of them things where all I’m focusing on now is just focusing on crushing him.”

As fight night creeps closer Whittaker wanted to be clear he is not friends with Till or anyone else at middleweight, he said.

“For one, let me just say. I have no friends in the middleweight division. I can’t be friends with anyone I could be fighting so lets just clear that one up. And two, mate, we’re in the fight game. It’s cool to be lined up with a guy who isn’t acting like a drunk. But, at the end of the day, he’s coming to take what’s mine and I’m coming to take what’s his and that’s the game we are in.”

“The thing is we are just cool. He’s doing his thing. I’m doing mine. You know we have a bit of fun but we are both respectful. Don’t get us wrong the weeks are getting closer and our sights are set on each other’s faces you know it’s wartime. I’m ready for the fight of my life and I’m going to bring the fight of his life.”

