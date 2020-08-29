In the UFC Vegas 8 co-main event, former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler looks to snap his three-fight losing skid in a late notice fight against Neil Magny. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ was originally set to face Geoff Neal but that fight fell through allowing Lawler the opportunity to get back in the win column. Let’s see who the LowKickMMA staff are backing in this one.

Jordan Ellis: I understand Robbie Lawler is no longer at the peak of his powers but unless he has seriously dropped off since the last time we saw him fight I think he should get the win in this one. Lawler may be on a three-fight losing streak but they have all come against top guys. Magny with all due respect is a level or two below the opposition Lawler usually fights and he will need to be better than ever to emerge victorious in this one.

Prediction: Robbie Lawler

Ryan Galloway: Robbie Lawler makes his long awaited return on short notice against Neil Magny in this weekends co main event. For Magny he had been preparing for Geoff Neal who is a heavy hitter just like Lawler, On the other hand, has Robbie been in the gym? Is he ready to take on a style like Magny’s? These are questions I imagine we won’t have answers to until the night, however, I like Robbie in this one, for nothing more than he is much too big an underdog in the betting margins not to take.

Prediction: Robbie Lawler

Cole Shelton: It will be nice to see Robbie Lawler back in the Octagon but I don’t see how he wins this fight. The former champ struggles against volume strikers which Magny is. I expect Magny to put the pressure on Lawler and use his clinch game to get a decision

Prediction: Neil Magny

Ryan Maccarthy: Robbie Lawler vs Neil Magny could be fight of the night. I expect both of these men to come out firing and looking for a finish. Im looking to see how Lawler looks after 3 straight losses. Im going to go with the underdog here, Robbie Lawler by tko in the 2nd.

Prediction: Robbie Lawler