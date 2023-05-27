Chinese standout Taiyilake Nueraji delivered a highlight-reel knockout during his Road to UFC 2 quarterfinal on Saturday.

Emanating from the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China, the Road to UFC 2 continued with its second day of quarterfinal action. The event delivered a series of memorable moments, none more brutal than Taiyilake Nueraji’s vicious second-round KO of HanSeul Kim with a perfectly-timed elbow strike that has to be seen and heard, to be believed.

WHAT A KNOCKOUT! 🤯



🇨🇳 Taiyilake Nueraji just went SUPER SAIYAN! #RoadToUFC pic.twitter.com/hbXCjanBVA — UFC (@ufc) May 27, 2023

With the win, Taiyilake Nueraji will move on to the next round in the tournament. Appropriately nicknamed ‘Super Saiyan’, Nureaji moved to 9-1 in his professional mixed martial arts career with eight of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Taiyilake Nueraji Wasn’t the Only Fighter to Score an Impressive Knockout at Road to UFC 2

In the night two main event, ONE Championship standout Li ‘The Underdog’ Kaiwen scored his own big finish with a 70-second shellacking of Lu Kai. Kaiwen moved to 11-5 overall with eight wins via stoppage.

JUST MELTED HIM WITH PRESSURE! 🔥



🇨🇳 LI KAIWEN ANNOUNCES HIMSELF ON #ROADTOUFC! pic.twitter.com/28PjTEWNEq — UFC (@ufc) May 27, 2023

Road to UFC 2 will continue through May 28 with episodes three and four airing on the same day. The semi-final portion of the tournament will be announced at a later date. All episodes can be streamed through UFC FightPass.