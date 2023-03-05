Dana White jokes that Jake Gyllenhaal is on PEDs ahead of intriguing “Roadhouse” remake with Conor McGregor

Ahead of Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor‘s blockbuster “Roadhouse” remake, Dana White is pretty positive that Gyllenhaal might be on PEDs to aid his physique for the movie.

During UFC 285 fight week, the actor and former UFC fighter Jay Hieron filmed a face-off and even a fake UFC fight for the movie. Of course, Conor McGregor is slated to appear in the movie, and as a former double champion himself, he’s appeared in some real-life UFC fights.

Appearing at UFC 285’s weigh-ins to shoot the fake faceoff with Hieron and Gyllenhaal, McGregor himself made an appearance to describe what was going on and do some bragging about his acting prowess.

Dana White, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Conor McGregor detail “Roadhouse” movie

At the UFC 285 post-fight press conference, Dana White pointed out (in a joking manner) that Gyllenhaal was so obviously shredded that steroids or PEDs might be in use to aid in the actor’s physique for the movie. Such a thing is not very weird in the acting world. When you’re not a trained fighter going into the cage to inflict damage on another human, steroid usage can be viewed (by some) as an acceptable short-term boost to a physique. Of course, there’s no tangible proof that Gyllenhaal is on any sort of steroids or PEDs, and we at Lowkick MMA are not making claims of this at all.

“Listen, what can I say? He looks good,” Dana White said at the post-fight press conference. “I don’t think he’s been USADA tested, but he looks great.”

Dana White asked what he thought of Jake Gyllenhaal's physique.#UFC285 pic.twitter.com/0ID8bkj3qP — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 5, 2023

Conor McGregor himself made an appearance at the ceremonial weigh-ins to usher in Gyllenhaal’s fake faceoff with Hieron. The Irish UFC superstar is very proud of his role in this film and the money he’s getting paid for it.

On social media, McGregor would explain the money he’s making and the history that is apparently getting made. “I’m the highest-paid first-time actor of all time,” McGregor said. “Add that to the rest of all my accolades.”

“I fancy my chances topping this list in record time,” McGregor continued. “If the top gross off Liam’s film is $113m, as amazing as that is, my ‘Roadhouse’ trebles it. And more. I reckon half a billion in all. And I be chillin back with the calculator rockin alligator. ‘What can I do ya’s for’ #handy”

The fans were ecstatic to be a part of the movie and reacted as if what was happening on stage was indeed real and unscripted. When Jake Gyllenhaal slapped Jay Hieron during their fake faceoff, the crowd was so loud the roof seemed as if it could cave in at any moment. So far, there is no official release date for the “Roadhouse” remake, but honestly, despite the shenanigans: it has decent chances of being exceptionally good with the likes of Gyllenhaal starring in it. Amazon Studios is currently the powerhouse behind the movie.

