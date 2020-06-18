RIZIN Fighters Aim To Keep The Show Going After Nobuyuki Sakakibara Makes Heartfelt Post

Spread the word!













It has been a tough few months for RIZIN FF President Nobuyuki Sakakibara. The Japanese promotion last held an event in February, and despite online whispers, there has been no firm date as to when the company will resume holding events.

The uncertainty about RIZIN’s future led to Sakakibara posting a heartfelt message on social media. In it, he wrote about the company’s current situation, including its lost revenue of just over six and a half million USD.

とにかく今、焦っています



国の要請に従い3つの大会を中止し

7億円の売上が飛んだ



夏のメガイベント再開を目指してここまで来たが

現状では大観衆を入れたイベントは難しい



選手たちも困窮していて

生きていけなくなってしまう



……このままでは座して死を待つのみになる



次の一手をどうすべきか — NOBUYUKI SAKAKIBARA (@nobu_sakakibara) June 17, 2020

“Anyway, I’m impatient now Cancel 3 tournaments according to national request Sales of 700 million yen flew I’ve come all the way up to the resumption of summer mega-events, but at present, it is difficult to have an event with a large audience The players are also in poverty and cannot live ……With this condition, you just sit and wait for death. What to do next?

Sakakibara’s tweet did not go unnoticed by a number of the promotions biggest names including the likes of Mikuru Asakura and Ayaka Hamasaki who all pledged their support for the company. Some of them, such as Makoto Shinryu, even went as far as stating they would compete for free if that is what it takes to get RIZIN back to where it was pre-COVID-19.

“If I can cooperate, I will fight without fight money!”

After being flooded with support, Sakakibara sent out a follow-up tweet , written with renewed spirits.

昨夜は選手達からの反応に感動しました。



また1000人以上の方々から、温かい言葉やアドバイスをいただき、昨夜はなかなか眠れませんでした。



未来や海、天心、格闘技を愛するRIZINや他団体の選手達、格闘技ファンの皆様、本当にありがとう。



ここで終わらせる訳にはいけない。



絶対に。 — NOBUYUKI SAKAKIBARA (@nobu_sakakibara) June 18, 2020

“I was impressed by the reaction from the athletes last night. In addition, I received warm words and advice from over 1000 people, and I could not sleep well last night. Thank you to RIZIN and other group players who love the future, the sea, Tenshin, and martial arts, and martial arts fans. I can’t stop here. Definitely.”

In what must be regarded as a good omen for RIZIN, Japanese wrestling promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling has begun staging live events with fans in attendance, albeit at reduced capacity.

Hopefully, it will not be too much longer before RIZIN follows suit and is back in business.

Are you looking forward to seeing RIZIN return?