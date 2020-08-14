After a five-month hiatus RIZIN FF returned this week. The Japanese promotion staged RIZIN 22: Starting Over and RIZIN 23: Calling Over, back to back on Sun. Aug 9 and Mon. Aug 10. The two shows took place inside the Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, Japan.

Each card contained nine bouts and was made up exclusively of fighters based in Japan. Both events were available to overseas fans on PPV. However if you wanted to watch, you had had to watch live as the shows were not available on demand.

Thankfully, today RIZIN has answered the prayers of any JMMA fans unfortunate enough to have missed the shows by uploading both cards to its YouTube channel.

All 18 fights have been posted, including the title bout between Kai Asakura and Hiromasa Ogikubo for the vacant RIZIN Bantamweight Championship.

Will you be checking out the events?