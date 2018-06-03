Rising UFC Star Releases Statement On Husband’s Nazi Tattoos

The husband of a rising UFC women’s flyweight contender has found himself at the epicenter of a brewing controversy in mixed martial arts.

Eyebrows were raised when a photograph of hyped 125-pound UFC prospect Andrea “KGB” Lee, who recently made a successful octagon debut at May 19’s UFC Chile, and her husband Donny Aaron at a lake recently revealed that Aaron had a Nazi Swastika tattooed on his left arm (via MMA Junkie):

A second photo showed Aaron also has the Nazi SS bolt tattoo on his right arm:

The tattoos predictably elicited an online backlash accusing Lee’s husband of being racist, to which she replied people were “sensitive a** mofos” in a tweet that has since been deleted:

It's just a Nazi tattoo. You "sensitive ass mofos." pic.twitter.com/RbQ6A6BHi6 — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) June 2, 2018

Earlier today (Sun., June 3, 2018), Aaron issued a lengthy apology for anyone he had offended by explaining he had gotten the tattoos in jail when he a younger, dumber young man.

He claimed to have explored laser removal or a cover-up for the offensive tattoos, but claimed neither was an option for him and for his online haters to stop aiming their vitriol at his wife:

“Please read this and accept my most sincere apologies to all I have offended when the photos of my tattoos became public. I’d most like to apologize to Andrea and my brother Kendrik (both pictured) for putting them in a position to feel the need to defend me when there is no defense or justification for the abhorrent tattoos that I ashamedly wear. I’d also like to apologize to her employers at the UFC for bringing them shame and embarrassment. Not least of these I apologize to MMA fans world wide for giving the sport a temporary black eye and for offending so many of those who’ve supported us for years. And to all of the elite pro fighters I’ve been blesses to work with I pray this doesn’t change your opinion of me even through most of this groups know my story. Furthermore, I’d like to apologize to Andrea’s sponsors who were certainly blindsided by this as were many. Know that I only offer reasons, not excuses or justification for the choices I made in my 20s. My body is covered in tattoos that tell the story of where I have been, what I’ve gone through and what I’ve overcome. These “scars” tell my history which include a dark time when I was in prison. However, they do not accurately represent who I am today as a person, my personal belief system and the respect I have for people of all races and religion. For 13 years I have tried to atone for my sins and seek forgiveness from those most certainly find my body reprehensible. I’ve, in most cases, gone to great lengths to always wear long sleeves in public setting. The photo posted was complacent error in judgment as my excitement and not thoughtfulness ruled that day. Many of you have offered solutions to my problem: Coverups, laser removal ect. Please trust me when I say I’ve explored both avenues and unfortunately neither is an option for me. In the meantime, I understand that many won’t forgive me and don’t believe in second chances and to you I say, ‘I understand’. I don’t deserve forgiveness and I’m certainly not asking for sympathy. If however you do believe in forgiveness, then I promise it won’t be wasted on me. I am a different human being un my mid 40’s that I was in my 20’s. As a final statement to Andrea’s character, it’s with certainty that I can promise you that she didn’t marry a racist. When Andrea and I met, I had already began to reinvent my life and if she’d seen any racist behavior or attitude she’d have never given me the time of day. Instead, she met a man who was and still does speak to at risk youth, who goes and speaks to inmates, who is active in his church, and who has always offered pro bono training to physically challenged and unprivileged youth. My life has become very culturally diverse and Andrea stared right passed my tattoos [and] at the man I’ve become. I can’t offer many solutions but I do offer this: Unless you go digging up old photos of me, you’ll never see my tattoos again. I’d rather hold the camera for Andrea, the real star anyway. Again, I offer myself as a humble and apologetic man. Please don’t let the sins of my past define my future. Please don’t let your hatred over me bleed into hatred toward Andrea. If you have to hate someone then please hate me. She doesn’t deserve it. She is genuinely the best person I know.”

Lee fired back at an online critic who called her “trailer trash bigot”:

I actually have many ethnic friends, regardless of what y’all keep saying I am not racist, nor have I ever been. And the more you call me racist is never going to make it true. — Andrea Lee (@AndreaKGBLee) June 3, 2018

Finally, Lee issued an apology for her initial response to the controversy, saying it wasn’t well-thought out in her own statement on Twitter this evening:

Please read my full apology, this is to everyone who was upset or offended by me and my initial response. I sincerely apologize, it wasn’t thought out when I sent it, I deleted it immediately after I sent it when I was more rational and clear minded. 🙏 forgive me pic.twitter.com/9td65xNAmo — Andrea Lee (@AndreaKGBLee) June 3, 2018