Rising MMA Promotion Withdraws Lucrative Offer To Yair Rodriguez

Rising MMA promotion Combate Americas withdrew its offer to featherweight free agent Yair Rodriguez in a deal that would have earned him far more than he was making in the UFC.

The promotion beat out every other MMA promotion in Latin America, yet they withdrew their offer on Friday for still undisclosed reasons:

“We wish Yair the best of luck in his career.”

”El Pantera” made $100,000 ($50k to show, $50k to win) in his TKO victory over MMA legend BJ Penn.

Sources close to the situation claim Combate Americas offer was significantly higher than Rodriguez made in the UFC.

The top featherweight prospect was released from the UFC after declining two fights in a row, all while coming off of a TKO loss to Frankie Edgar.

Where will “El Pantera” end up now that he’s a free agent?