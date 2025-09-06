Rinat Fakhretdinov Delivers Blazing 54-Second KO Against Andreas Gustafsson – UFC Paris Highlights

Rinat Fakhretdinov scored his first knockout inside the Octagon at UFC Paris, making quick work of Andreas Gustafsson in the second bout of the evening.

Gustafsson came out aggressive, but it didn’t take long for Fakhretdinov to turn the tables, firing back and landing a big one-two followed by a left that had Gustafsson reeling.

Smelling blood in the water, Fakhretdinov turned up the heat and unleashed a flurry of strikes against the fence, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage mere seconds into the scrap.

Official Result: Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Gustafsson via TKO (strikes) at 0:54 of Round 1.

With the win, Fakhretdinov moves to 6-0-1 under the UFC banner, 25-2-1 overall.

Check out Highlights From Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Gustafsson at UFC Paris:

