Streaking UFC bantamweight contender, Ricky Simon has claimed that a potential showdown against fellow division standout, Sean O’Malley has continued to allude him – speculating that it’s due to the wrestling threat he presents to the Montana native.

Ricky Simon is set to return in July against fellow bantamweight chaser, Jack Shore

Simon, the current #12 ranked bantamweight contender, is slated to feature at UFC on ABC 3 in July in a high-profile Long Island matchup against Jack Shore, attempting to land his fifth consecutive victory in just over two years’ time.

In his most recent victory, Simon managed to stop Brazilian veteran, Raphael Assuncao with a brisk combination of strikes at UFC Vegas 45 back in December.

Set to draw the aforenoted Welsh favorite, Shore in Elmont, Simon touched on the subject of a potential future matchup with O’Malley – as well as why a pairing between the two had so far yet to come to fruition, despite constant links.

“You know why, you know why,” Ricky Simon told LowKick MMA reporter, Nikhil Sharma regarding the fact a bout with O’Malley had yet to transpire. “He (Sean O’Malley) doesn’t want to deal with the wrestling – he doesn’t want to deal with that wrestling, his skinny body couldn’t handle the power doubles, for sure.”

“And, I think he knows Pedro (Munhoz) will be more comfortable standing with him for longer periods of time,” Ricky Simon said. “He won’t give him that wrestling, look, I’m just such a bad matchup for him at this stage of his career that he’s just not gonna take the fight, which is – alright, if you want to play your way to the title, that’s all you, good on you. Don’t be saying my name and act like you wanna fight me, and not fight me, ‘cause that p*sses me off. I’m all about it. I think I’m the best in the world at this point. … Don’t be talking and acting like you’re something, when you’re not.”

While Simon gears up for his July return against Shore, Dana White’s Contender Series alum, O’Malley is slated to feature opposite Pedro Munhoz at UFC 272 on July 2. during International Fight Week.