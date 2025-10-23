Ricky Hatton: Tom Aspinall reflects on boxing great’s legacy

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has taken the time to reflect on the incredible legacy left behind by British boxing great Ricky Hatton.

As we know, Ricky Hatton passed away last month at the age of 46. For so many years, Ricky was an absolute icon in the world of British boxing – and particularly in his home city of Manchester. He was a proud Mancunian and an even prouder Manchester City fan, and on multiple occasions, he took thousands of his supporters across the pond for big fight nights in the United States.

Ricky’s popularity transcended rivalries and went above and beyond what most fighters could ever dream of. He left behind a remarkable legacy, and his influence both as a boxer and as a person will be felt for many, many years to come.

In a recent interview, Tom Aspinall became the latest fighter to discuss Hatton’s impact on the sport and the people of Manchester.

Tom Aspinall speaks about Ricky Hatton’s influence

“Yeah, I think everybody who’s around my age group, they grew up on watching Ricky Hatton fights. Whether you’re a fight fan or not, like if you’re from Manchester, or that kind of area, even just from the UK in general, I think everybody knew and loved Ricky Hatton. Like I only met Ricky Hatton a handful of times. I didn’t really know him.

“Obviously got a lot of mutual friends and stuff. But I think everybody felt like they knew him. And just even the stuff like as an athlete, it’s so touching that he fought in Vegas a few times and there were like 20,000 Brits went not 20,000 Brits had a ticket, but 20,000 Brits wanted to just walk on the same ground as Ricky Hatton did on Fight Week. And uh, it’s a great loss, and I’m sending any condolences to anyone who knew him.”