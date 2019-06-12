Ricardo Lamas Suffered Three Jaw Fractures After UFC 238 KO Loss

Spread the word!













Former UFC featherweight title challenger Ricardo Lamas suffered three jaw fractures after his knockout loss at UFC 238.

Lamas took to Instagram and updated fans on his status with a brief statement. “The Bully” noted he has been in the hospital since the defeat and had titanium plates installed into his jaw:

“Update: I suffered 3 fractures in my jaw during the fight. Been in the hospital since & had surgery yesterday. Titanium plates were installed. I asked the doctor to install small laser guns in my mouth that I could activate with my tongue and shoot through my teeth but he said that was impossible.”

Lamas was knocked out in the first round of his preliminary bout on ESPN against Calvin Kattar. The loss marked Lamas’ third out of his last four fights. At 37-years-old, it will be interesting to see what the 145-pound competitor decides to do next. As for Kattar, he is now on a two-fight win streak.

He hasn’t lost since being defeated by Renato Moicano back in April of 2018 via unanimous decision. Lamas redeemed himself with a first-round TKO victory over Chris Fishgold in October. Now, the 31-year-old hopes to continue his rise in the featherweight division after a victory over one of its most recognizable names.