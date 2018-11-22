Ricardo Lamas Reveals He Fought With Blood Clot At UFC Argentina

It looks like Ricardo Lamas battled through quite a bit to get to UFC Argentina last week (Sat. November 17, 2018).

Lamas defeated Darren Elkins in the third round of their co-main event meeting. He is one of the very few men to have finished Elkins via TKO in his MMA career. With the victory, Lamas ended a two-fight losing skid.

He also cracked back into the top ten in the featherweight rankings. While things went Lamas’ way last week in Buenos Aires, things just as easily could’ve gone terribly wrong. “The Bully” recently took to his Instagram account and issued a lengthy statement.

In it, he revealed that he fought Elkins in Argentina with a blood clot. He found out about it just after making his trip overseas prior to his fight. Apparently, the clot formed in his calf muscle during the flight to Argentina from sitting in a tight space for so long.

If the clot became dislodged during the fight, things could’ve gone very terribly wrong: