Ricardo Lamas Reveals He Fought With Blood Clot At UFC Argentina

It looks like Ricardo Lamas battled through quite a bit to get to UFC Argentina last week (Sat. November 17, 2018).
Lamas defeated Darren Elkins in the third round of their co-main event meeting. He is one of the very few men to have finished Elkins via TKO in his MMA career. With the victory, Lamas ended a two-fight losing skid.
He also cracked back into the top ten in the featherweight rankings. While things went Lamas’ way last week in Buenos Aires, things just as easily could’ve gone terribly wrong. “The Bully” recently took to his Instagram account and issued a lengthy statement.
In it, he revealed that he fought Elkins in Argentina with a blood clot. He found out about it just after making his trip overseas prior to his fight. Apparently, the clot formed in his calf muscle during the flight to Argentina from sitting in a tight space for so long.
If the clot became dislodged during the fight, things could’ve gone very terribly wrong:
“Thank you to my teams [MMA Masters] and [UFC Gym Naperville] thank you to family and my supporters.
“My first day Argentina I noticed that my left calf muscle felt tight and sore to the touch, I thought maybe it was a small muscle pull or something of that nature, but as the week went on it worsened.
“The day of the fight I had someone work on it to try and get the muscle to release and it was extremely painful.
“After getting it checked out by the doctors and having an ultrasound done on the muscle, it turns out I formed a blood clot in my calf muscle during the flight to Argentina from being seated in a tight area for so long.
“Things could’ve ended badly if the clot became dislodged during the fight. So I guess I also have to thank whoever was watching over me during the fight.
“So I guess I can say I ‘fought wit a bloodclot blood clot!’ (Rasta voice).”
