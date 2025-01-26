Report – Rhys McKee set for return fight against Daniel Frunza at UFC Vegas 105 in April

Former Cage Warriors welterweight champion, Rhys McKee is set to snap his lengthy hiatus during his second Octagon spell at UFC Vegas 105, welcoming promotional newcomer, Daniel Frunza on April 5. at the Apex facility.

McKee, a former undisputed welterweight champion during his second tenure with Cage Warriors, will feature for the first time since March of last year, where he suffered a back-and-forth split decision loss against Chidi Njokuani.

Mandatory Credit: Anthony Dibon

As for Frunza, the Romanian prospect enters the Octagon for the first time under the promotional banner, having landed a prior knockout win over Vadym Kutsyi on Dana White’s Contender Series back in September of last year.

Rhys McKee books return fight against Daniel Frunza at UFC Vegas 105

News of Rhys McKee’s return to action against Daniel Frunza was first reported by Eurosport reporter, Marcel Dorff on social media this evening.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Daniel Frunza makes his UFC-debut on April 5th. He takes on former Cage Warriors & BAMMA champion Rhys McKee in Las Vegas,” Dorff posted on his X account.

In the midst of a two-fight losing skid since his second tenure in the UFC began, McKee made his return to action following an impressive series of championship fight wins with Cage Warriors, losing a close decision loss against Ange Loosa in Paris two years ago.

During his first stint with the Dana White-led promotion, Ballymena native, McKee would suffer a debut submission loss to the unbeaten middleweight star, Khamzat Chimaev on short-notice, before a decision loss to veteran contender, Alex Morono.

Winning Cage Warriors spoils back in 2022, McKee stopped Justin Burlinson with a third round knockout, before forcing a fourth round corner stoppage TKO win over veteran British favorite, Jim Wallhead in Dublin.

9-2 as a professional, CES and LFA alum, Frunza has racked up an impressive run of five straight triumphs, capped off with his most recent victory over Kutsyi last September.