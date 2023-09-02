Despite a late rally through massive adversity in the third round, former Cage Warriors welterweight champion, Rhys McKee has kicked off his second tenure in the Octagon with a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) loss to Kill Cliff FC staple, Ange Loosa on the preliminary card of UFC Paris tonight in France.

McKee, who suffered losses to both the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev, and veteran staple, Alex Morono during his first tenure with the UFC back in 2020, managed to scoop the undisputed Cage Warriors welterweight crown in his time away from the Octagon — making his return against Loosa tonight.

And despite starting well against the Kinshasa-born all-rounder, Rhys McKee struggled with the overall athleticism of the South Florida based contender.

Almost stopped in the second round, McKee experienced massive swelling around his right eye as well as a bloodied nose in the frame, with Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Loosa pinning him to the Octagon fence and laying down a slew of standing strikes.

Losing the majority of the third frame, McKee managed to turn up the pressure in the final minute of the frame, landing strike after strike on a brutally tired, Loosa, however, it proved to be in vein as the DR Congo native stormed away with a victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Rhys McKee’s loss to Ange Loosa at UFC Paris

Rhys McKee has a chin of IRON #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/FvPGUp50BZ — UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2023