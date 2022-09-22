Reza Madadi defends teammate Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 279 weight miss criticism from Khabib Nurmagomedov

Reza Madadi, a teammate of Khamzat Chimaev has come to the defence of the Swedish fighter after he was criticised by Khabib Nurmagomedov following his UFC 279 weight miss.

Opinions were divided on Khamzat Chimaev after he was withdrawn from his main event slot at UFC 279 due to missing the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds. Chimaev ultimately was rescheduled and put on a display of excellence to overcome Kevin Holland but that still did not stop comments from being made regarding his mistake.

One man who shared his opinion was none other than the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov who believes external factors outside of the octagon as well as not having the right supporting entourage could have had a significant effect on Khamzat Chimaev.

Nurmagomedov who himself had missed weight on numerous occasions throughout his career was quick to point out the error Chimaev had made and whilst many agreed with the former undefeated lightweight champion, there were some who disagreed with his comments.

After hearing what was said Reza Madadi came to the defence of his teammate Khamzat Chimaev, whilst being respectful to Khabib’s achievements and the way he conducts himself, Madadi simply disagreed with what ‘The Eagle’ had to say.

Khamzat Chimaev’s teammate responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s criticism

🚨 Former UFC fighter and Khamzat Chimaev's teammate Reza Madadi sends an open message to Khabib Nurmagomedov via his Instagram following Khabib's opinion about Khamzat's missing weight and saying that he missed weight because he doesn't have much Muslims around him. 👇 pic.twitter.com/mf1kDk64FI — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 ✊ 🇺🇦 (@iHeartGeorgius1) September 21, 2022

“Dear @khabib_nurmagomedov , my muslim brother.

Firstly I would like say I have a huge respect for you as an athlete and for all your achievements in our beloved sport of MMA. I am also very proud of how you represent our religion, belief and God in all your interviews and appearances.

But, I would like to give my point on your opinion on @khamzat_chimaev not having a muslim team around him and that was supposed to be the reason of him missing the weight. I have to disagree with you on this part.

Not only have Khamzat had muslim friends and teammates such as me around him from day 1, but also from many other religions and backgrounds, The have been people that have been with him from the start, giving him love, sharing blood, sweat and joy and done everything to bring him to where he is now.

Being a muslim doesn’t mean we are perfect and flawless, trust me, I have done many mistakes in my life as many people know, with all due respect, so have you.

So mentioning having muslim team will make you perfect, I have to disagree, having a team that cares about you. in good times and bad times, no matter what belief or religion they have is far more important. And that is something Khamzat has.

There are several issues that made Khamzat miss the weight but those reasons stay in the team. But he is still young and he will learn from his mistakes.

If a big Champion like you, did learn from your mistake when you missed weight, I have no doubt that our brother Khamzat will do as well.”

Questions now surround what weight class Khamzat Chimaev will compete in with many suggesting the undefeated prospect should consider making the move up to middleweight.

