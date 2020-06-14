REPORT | Zabit Magomedsharipov To Face Yair Rodriguez On August 29

Spread the word!













Featherweight contenders Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez will meet at an event on August 29 according to a report from Russian journalist Igor Lazorin who wrote the following on social media.

“Fight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Yair Rodriguez should be held on August 29! The winner will become a contender for the UFC champion title! What are your forecasts? Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Yair Rodriguez set to 29 Aug! Winner will fight for UFC title.”

Magomedsharipov is currently 6-0 inside the UFC and his winning streak stretches 14 fights. The 29-year-old Russian captured and defended the ACB title to earn his shot inside the octagon. Once there he has proved to be one of the most exciting prospects in MMA. Magomedsharipov has beaten the likes of Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar to establish himself as a top contender. A win over Rodriguez in this one could well put him next in line for a featherweight title shot.

Rodriguez has been exciting inside the UFC but it hasn’t always gone his way. The Mexican holds several high-profile victories over the likes of Chan Sung Jung, Jeremy Stephens, BJ Penn and Andre Fili. However, when he faced off against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar he suffered a brutal one-sided beat down before ultimately being stopped after two rounds.

Magomedosharipov and Rodriguez were supposed to fight two years ago but the latter was forced out of the bout due to injury. Zabit took to social media to seemingly confirm the report of Lazorin and express his excitement about finally getting to do this fight, he wrote.

“It’s time to complete what started 2 years ago. [The date is] August 29.”

The winner of this fight could well be next in line for a featherweight title shot. Alexander Volkanovski will defend his 145lb strap against former champion Max Holloway on July 11 at UFC 251.

Who wins when Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez finally fight on August 29?