REPORT | Yoel Romero To Face Uriah Hall In August

Long-time middleweight contender Yoel Romero will return to action in August against TUF finalist Uriah Hall according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. The MMA journalist took to social media to break the news of this middleweight match-up, although he notes the fight isn’t done yet and has no specific date, he wrote.

“Yoel Romero vs. Uriah Hall is in the works for August, sources say. Not signed and no specific date yet but August is the plan and both fighters have verbally agreed. Middleweight fight.”

The Cuban wrestler will be fighting for the first time since losing in his middleweight title bid against Israel Adesanya at UFC 248. Romero is currently riding a three-fight losing streak after also falling short against Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa – although those fights could have easily gone his way. Despite his winless run, Romero is currently ranked fourth in the division due to his many high-profile wins over the likes of has notable Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza. He’ll be hoping to get back to winning ways in August and try to get himself back into title contention.

‘Primetime’ is riding high off the back to consecutive wins. Hall beat Antonio Carlos Junior by decision in his last fight and before that scored a knockout win over Bevon Lewis. Now ranked #10 at middleweight he is hoping to add Yoel Romero to his list of wins over top contenders such as Gegard Mousasi and Thiago Santos.

