UFC 270 is reportedly set to host two epic title fights. Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are expected to unify the heavyweight division at the event on January 22 according to La Sueur. The French outlet also claims that Israel Adesanya will rematch Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title on the card which is due to take place in Las Vegas early next year.

Ngannou captured heavyweight gold earlier this year when he knocked out Stipe Miocic inside two rounds at UFC 260. ‘The Predator’ was due to make his first title defence against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 but was unable to make the August 7 date and asked the UFC to postpone the fight.

The promotion opted against that option and instead created an interim heavyweight title for Lewis and Gane to scrap over in Houston, Texas back in August at UFC 265.

‘Bon Gamin’ looked flawless against Lewis, stopping the usually tough ‘Black Beast’ inside three rounds to improve his undefeated record to 10-0 and set up a hugely anticipated fight against Ngannou.

Whittaker was sensationally dethroned inside two rounds when he squared off against Adesanya at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia in October 2019. ‘Stylebender’ badly wobbled Whittaker at the end of round one before closing the show in the second frame.

‘The Reaper’ has done well to work himself back into title contention since then. He has become the clear number one contender at middleweight with decision wins over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum.

Adesanya has since defended the 185lb title on three occasions. The New Zealander also stepped up to light-heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz but fell short, suffering a decision defeat – the first and only loss of his MMA career.

Do you think we will see a new champion crowned at UFC 270?